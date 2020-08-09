Brokerages Expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Greif posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Greif had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Greif by 60.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,575,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

