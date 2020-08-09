Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.07

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.07 and traded as low as $4.83. Steel Partners shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 19,823 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $124.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%.

In related news, Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein purchased 82,149 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $510,966.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 455,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,048.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Steel Partners stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Steel Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.