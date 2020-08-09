$45.17 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to post $45.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.30 million and the lowest is $45.10 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $43.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $177.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.40 million to $178.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $184.51 million, with estimates ranging from $180.20 million to $189.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $555.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after buying an additional 233,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 214,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.