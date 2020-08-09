Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,475.79

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,475.79 and traded as high as $1,955.00. Polymetal International shares last traded at $1,927.50, with a volume of 1,683,499 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,680 ($20.67) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,785 ($21.97) price objective (up from GBX 1,600 ($19.69)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,667.38 ($20.52).

The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,648.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,475.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.76.

In other Polymetal International news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($19.87) per share, for a total transaction of £5,038.80 ($6,200.84). Also, insider Italia Boninelli acquired 730 shares of Polymetal International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,573 ($19.36) per share, for a total transaction of £11,482.90 ($14,131.06).

Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

