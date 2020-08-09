Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,475.79

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,475.79 and traded as high as $1,955.00. Polymetal International shares last traded at $1,927.50, with a volume of 1,683,499 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,680 ($20.67) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,785 ($21.97) price objective (up from GBX 1,600 ($19.69)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,667.38 ($20.52).

The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,648.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,475.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.76.

In other Polymetal International news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($19.87) per share, for a total transaction of £5,038.80 ($6,200.84). Also, insider Italia Boninelli acquired 730 shares of Polymetal International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,573 ($19.36) per share, for a total transaction of £11,482.90 ($14,131.06).

About Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fox Marble Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08
Fox Marble Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08
Inventergy Global Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Inventergy Global Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Burnham Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.16
Burnham Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.16
Walker Greenbank Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.50
Walker Greenbank Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.50
Donegal Group Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.13
Donegal Group Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.13
M.P. Evans Group Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $592.19
M.P. Evans Group Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $592.19


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report