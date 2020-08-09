$88.43 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post $88.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $104.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $400.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.10 million to $410.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $438.22 million, with estimates ranging from $432.84 million to $446.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.25%.

HCCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $347.42 million, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 514,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,425.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.