Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $360.30

Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $360.30 and traded as low as $260.00. Headlam Group shares last traded at $262.00, with a volume of 26,503 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Headlam Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 360.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.58 million and a P/E ratio of 7.34.

In other news, insider Keith Edelman purchased 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,906.38 ($24,497.14).

Headlam Group Company Profile (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

