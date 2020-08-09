Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,003.97

Shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,003.97 and traded as low as $574.00. Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at $589.00, with a volume of 1,828 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on STB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 684.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,003.97. The company has a market cap of $107.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.46.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 178.60 ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 175.20 ($2.16) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Secure Trust Bank Plc will post 18969.9987794 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.