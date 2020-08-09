NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to post $95.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.03 million and the lowest is $94.59 million. NIC posted sales of $90.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $380.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.98 million to $380.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $416.74 million, with estimates ranging from $414.43 million to $419.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other NIC news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIC by 523.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 58,606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 4.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIC in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGOV stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

