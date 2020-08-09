Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post $166.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.80 million and the lowest is $155.70 million. Renasant reported sales of $146.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $637.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $593.70 million to $661.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $599.50 million, with estimates ranging from $576.50 million to $651.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

RNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

RNST opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. Renasant has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5,495.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 981,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Renasant by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Renasant by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 68,592 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.