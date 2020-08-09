Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report $6.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.33 million and the lowest is $6.04 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $14.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $30.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.61 million to $33.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.88 million, with estimates ranging from $39.39 million to $48.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million.

EDAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth about $5,360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 114,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

