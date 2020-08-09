Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Starcom PLC (LON:STAR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.86. Starcom shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,435,844 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.03.

Starcom Company Profile (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.