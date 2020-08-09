Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.18. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 33,452 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.36.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fox Marble Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08
Fox Marble Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08
Inventergy Global Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Inventergy Global Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Burnham Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.16
Burnham Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.16
Walker Greenbank Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.50
Walker Greenbank Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.50
Donegal Group Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.13
Donegal Group Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.13
M.P. Evans Group Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $592.19
M.P. Evans Group Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $592.19


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report