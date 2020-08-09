Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.18. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 33,452 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.36.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

