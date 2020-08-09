S & U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,817.55

S & U PLC (LON:SUS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,817.55 and traded as low as $1,550.00. S & U shares last traded at $1,597.50, with a volume of 2,076 shares.

SUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.61) target price (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($28.30)) on shares of S & U in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.61) price objective on shares of S & U in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 40.93 and a quick ratio of 40.80. The company has a market cap of $196.55 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,654.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,817.55.

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs purchased 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,620 ($19.94) per share, for a total transaction of £50,058 ($61,602.26).

S & U Company Profile (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

