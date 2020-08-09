Total Produce (LON:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $99.72

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $99.72 and traded as low as $85.75. Total Produce shares last traded at $92.50, with a volume of 10,741 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Total Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe-Eurozone, Europe-Non-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

