Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.84

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.84 and traded as high as $134.00. Avacta Group shares last traded at $133.50, with a volume of 1,717,345 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Avacta Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.84. The company has a market cap of $320.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

