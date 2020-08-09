Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,532.05

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,532.05 and traded as high as $2,700.34. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $2,628.00, with a volume of 324,620 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,557.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,532.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.42. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a €0.81 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

