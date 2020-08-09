SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -2.20

News stories about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a news impact score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SFTBF stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $66.23.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

