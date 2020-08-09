$151.35 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce sales of $151.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.20 million and the highest is $152.50 million. Photronics posted sales of $138.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $613.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $615.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $666.50 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $678.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,457.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 222,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $782.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.81.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

