Zacks: Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.20 Million

Analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce sales of $20.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the highest is $22.50 million. Cutera posted sales of $47.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $132.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.10 million to $137.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $189.60 million, with estimates ranging from $182.80 million to $196.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUTR. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 809.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 272,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.51. Cutera has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

