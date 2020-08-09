Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.19. Moneta Porcupine Mines shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,389,628 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $57.18 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. It has interests in 1,046 claim units each approximately 16 hectares in area, which comprise a total area of approximately 16,800 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

