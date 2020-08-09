Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.67. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 271,500 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DML shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.65 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $400.68 million and a P/E ratio of -19.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.