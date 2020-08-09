Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $3.22. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 144,660 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.96 million and a PE ratio of -17.87.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

