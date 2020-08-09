PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.66

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $184.66 and traded as high as $198.00. PZ Cussons shares last traded at $198.00, with a volume of 234,871 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 184.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

