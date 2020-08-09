Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.55

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.55 and traded as high as $46.34. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 2,243,524 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATD.B. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

