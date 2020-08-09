ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.72

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.88. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 5,209 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

