Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.07

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.07 and traded as high as $95.14. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 1,014 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on FORTY. TheStreet raised Formula Systems (1985) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Formula Systems (1985) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $466.27 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORTY. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 134.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 6.7% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

