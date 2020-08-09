Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.93. Tile Shop shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 57,257 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

About Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

