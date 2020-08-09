St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $937.40

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $937.40 and traded as high as $976.60. St. James’s Place shares last traded at $967.40, with a volume of 1,090,042 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,005 ($12.37) to GBX 1,030 ($12.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 958 ($11.79) to GBX 1,026 ($12.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 969.40 ($11.93).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 954.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 937.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($11.72), for a total value of £42,354.48 ($52,122.18).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

