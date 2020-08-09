Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.38

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.38 and traded as high as $13.46. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 31,453 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 89.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 699.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

