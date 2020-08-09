iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,015 call options on the company. This is an increase of 170% compared to the average daily volume of 1,487 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

IWN opened at $103.80 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

