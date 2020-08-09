Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.77

Shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $10.15. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 8,047 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Get Invesco DB Energy Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.