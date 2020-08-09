Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $173.63

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $173.63 and traded as high as $220.50. Franco Nevada shares last traded at $213.29, with a volume of 428,494 shares changing hands.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$165.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$105.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$166.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion and a PE ratio of 223.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$196.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$173.63.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The firm had revenue of C$322.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$322.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Franco Nevada news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.42, for a total transaction of C$1,744,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$52,500.42. Also, Director Randall Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$204.90, for a total value of C$5,122,427.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$10,244,855. Insiders sold 186,539 shares of company stock worth $36,994,204 over the last quarter.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

