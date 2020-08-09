Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $173.63

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $173.63 and traded as high as $220.50. Franco Nevada shares last traded at $213.29, with a volume of 428,494 shares changing hands.
FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$165.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$105.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$166.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion and a PE ratio of 223.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$196.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$173.63.
In other Franco Nevada news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.42, for a total transaction of C$1,744,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$52,500.42. Also, Director Randall Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$204.90, for a total value of C$5,122,427.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$10,244,855. Insiders sold 186,539 shares of company stock worth $36,994,204 over the last quarter.
About Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
