Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

NYSE:PINS opened at $34.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $1,683,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 916,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,341.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Pinterest by 375.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,356 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,564 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,155.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,465,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,395,000 after buying an additional 5,030,538 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,820,000 after buying an additional 4,714,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Analyst Recommendations for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

