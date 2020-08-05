Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,697 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 512.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,274,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,010,000 after buying an additional 3,576,758 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 935.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,868,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after buying an additional 1,687,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 140.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,939,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 1,132,019 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,418,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,913,000 after buying an additional 978,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,705,000 after buying an additional 828,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

