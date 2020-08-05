Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,372 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 214.2% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 256,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 192,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,696 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.47.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.