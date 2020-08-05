Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.77% of Main Street Capital worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Securities lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

