Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Palisade Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,518 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,617.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

