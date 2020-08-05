Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,772 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.68. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1,617.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

