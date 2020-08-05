Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $187,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 91.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2,983.67 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAXN. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,466,601.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,915 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.