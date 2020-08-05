CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. CommVault Systems reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CommVault Systems.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $904,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $265,307.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,453.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.