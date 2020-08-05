Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $700.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHTR. Nomura upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.00.

CHTR stock opened at $600.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $601.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $67,246,356 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

