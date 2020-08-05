Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $700.00

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHTR. Nomura upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.00.

CHTR stock opened at $600.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $601.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $67,246,356 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: Margin

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 19,439 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 19,439 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co
CommVault Systems, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share
CommVault Systems, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share
Charter Communications PT Raised to $700.00
Charter Communications PT Raised to $700.00
Wedbush Increases Pinterest Price Target to $39.00
Wedbush Increases Pinterest Price Target to $39.00
Pinterest PT Raised to $28.00 at DA Davidson
Pinterest PT Raised to $28.00 at DA Davidson
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Chairman Joel S. Marcus Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Chairman Joel S. Marcus Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report