Wedbush Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $39.00

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PINS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

PINS stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $37.33.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $673,571.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 916,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,341 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,158 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,022,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Analyst Recommendations for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

