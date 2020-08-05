Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $28.00 at DA Davidson

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

PINS opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.95. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,041,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 916,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,341.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 375.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,207,000 after buying an additional 6,432,356 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,577,000 after buying an additional 5,888,564 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,155.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,465,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,395,000 after buying an additional 5,030,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,820,000 after buying an additional 4,714,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

