Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,591,444.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $176.49 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $177.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
