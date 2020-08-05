Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,591,444.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $176.49 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $177.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

