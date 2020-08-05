Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $14,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 377,663 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,033 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,375,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,906,000 after acquiring an additional 123,867 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 65.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,090,000 after acquiring an additional 335,408 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $49,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.