Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 94.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 606.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 150,101 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3,109.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. Moderna Inc has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $624,430.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,685,053 shares in the company, valued at $377,906,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $1,497,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,976,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,022,331.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,336,606 shares of company stock worth $150,316,942 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

