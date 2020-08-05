Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,152 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 49.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.06.

PDCO stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.