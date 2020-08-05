Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,874 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,617.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.68. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

