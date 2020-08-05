Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,689,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 226,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 612,936 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRO opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 3.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

