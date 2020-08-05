Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 39,464 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 39,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $810,464.07. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,152 shares of company stock worth $3,965,221. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

